A shot was fired during a fight between two groups of men in a Guelph parking lot, police say.

According to police, the men got into a fight around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a parking lot on Woodlawn Road at Silvercreek Parkway.

One man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one round at a vehicle belonging to the men in the other group, then left the area.

He is described as black and 5’11” or six feet tall. Police say he has a short afro and a tattoo of a crown on his throat.

That man and another tall, black man were last seen driving westbound on Woodlawn in a silver Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.