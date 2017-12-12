

CTV Kitchener





A Mount Forest man is going from No Frills to no entry.

Wellington County OPP say they were called to the No Frills grocery store in Mount Forest on Saturday to deal with a shoplifter.

They say the man had been able to evade staff and leave the store with more than $300 worth of “high-ticket groceries.”

A 77-year-old man was arrested in connection with the heist and charged with theft. He has also been banned from all Loblaw-owned stores.