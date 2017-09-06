

A Cambridge man has been charged with careless driving following a crash on a residential street in Guelph’s south end.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Summerfield Drive.

A car hit the corner of a parked SUV as it was flipping over. The landed back on its wheels.

Its driver was treated at the scene for a minor hand injury.

According to police officers at the scene, the 21-year-old driver reported that the sun shining through his windshield and into his eyes had been a contributing factor to the collision.