Rollover crash blamed on careless driving
A car is towed away from the scene of a collision on Sumemrfield Drive in Guelph on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 12:23PM EDT
A Cambridge man has been charged with careless driving following a crash on a residential street in Guelph’s south end.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Summerfield Drive.
A car hit the corner of a parked SUV as it was flipping over. The landed back on its wheels.
Its driver was treated at the scene for a minor hand injury.
According to police officers at the scene, the 21-year-old driver reported that the sun shining through his windshield and into his eyes had been a contributing factor to the collision.