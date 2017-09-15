

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph science and engineering firm has been given a $4.5 million boost from the provincial government.

RWDI will use the funding to improve its new 130,000 square foot facility, acquire new equipment and construct two new state-of-the-art wind tunnels.

The expansion will also create up to 63 engineering, science and specialist jobs.

The investment, from FedDev Ontario, was announced by Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield.

RWDI specializes in building performance, climate and environmental engineering. They’ve consulted on high-profile projects including the Grand Canyon Skywalk, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and One World Trade Center in New York City.