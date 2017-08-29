

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Police are requesting the public’s help to identify suspects caught on camera entering unlocked vehicles.

Ontario Provincial Police say that between August 26 and August 27, 2017 numerous people called reporting unknown suspects entering unlocked cars.

The suspects targeted unlocked cars around the Ayrshire Street and Albert Street area in the Town of Mount Forest.

Cash and loose change were targeted with several items of value left behind. Credit cards and ID's that were removed from unlocked cars were thrown on nearby lawns.

Police released a photo of three individuals trying to enter vehicles, they hope that someone will be able to identify the people in the photo.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.