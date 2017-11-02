

CTV Kitchener





A section of the Hanlon Parkway was closed Thursday following a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Willow Road at the Hanlon.

Guelph police say the 18-year-old female pedestrian was hit by a cargo van. She was taken to Guelph General Hospital with serious injuries, and later airlifted to another hospital. The driver of the van was not hurt.

Willow was closed in the area through the afternoon.

Police say speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.