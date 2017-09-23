Featured
One person dead after serious collision shuts down intersection in Guelph
One person is dead and another taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on September 23, 2017. (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 7:33PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 23, 2017 10:25PM EDT
A fatal collision shut down the intersection at Edinburgh and Wellington Street in Guelph on Saturday evening.
Police said the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. when a motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the car.
The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The woman driving the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have closed the intersection for their investigation, they believe that speed may have been a factor.
Serious collision involving motorcycle. Edinburburgh/Wellington. Avoid area— Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) September 23, 2017