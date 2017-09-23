

CTV Kitchener





A fatal collision shut down the intersection at Edinburgh and Wellington Street in Guelph on Saturday evening.

Police said the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. when a motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the car.



The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The woman driving the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed the intersection for their investigation, they believe that speed may have been a factor.