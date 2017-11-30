

CTV Kitchener





A man who has operated a medical clinic in Guelph and Puslinch is facing new allegations of sexual assault.

Guelph police say the 58-year-old man was charged Wednesday in connection with allegations brought forward by two former patients.

He had previously been accused of sexually assaulting one other former patient of his clinic, which practiced acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine, and operated under the name Centre of Integrative Natural Medicine.

Police say that in addition to his local clinic, the man saw patients from the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

They want to hear from anyone else who has information that could help investigators.