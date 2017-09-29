

CTV Kitchener





People in Guelph may see a military presence in the city over the next few days.

The Department of National Defence says members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting a training exercise between Saturday and Tuesday.

The training will take place on the grounds of the former Guelph Correctional Centre, near York Road and Watson Parkway.

People in the area can expect to hear noise from the exercise. Helicopters may also be seen flying at low levels above the city.

The defence department is advising people to stay away from the correctional centre grounds during the exercise.