Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie has backed out of buying a portion of the city’s top baseball team.

The mayor made the announcement Tuesday, at the start of a city meeting for the 2018 budget.

He said that having a financial interest in the team was taking him away from the budget process more than he would like, given that it meant he had to declare conflicts of interest and leave the room whenever items related to the Guelph Royals in any way came up.

Guthrie was announced as one of the new co-owners of the Royals in September, saving the team after longtime owner Jim Rooney put it up for sale in the middle of the Intercounty Baseball League season, abruptly bringing an end to the team’s 2017 campaign.