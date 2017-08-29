

CTV Kitchener





An Arthur man who was convicted of killing his wife – and claimed he had nothing to do with it even after being found guilty – has seen his bid for the verdict to be overturned struck down.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario has dismissed the appeal of Terry Tremble, who was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2013.

Adrienne Roberts, Tremble’s wife, was killed in October 2010. Although no murder weapon was ever found, tests showed that Roberts had been bludgeoned to death.

Tremble’s trial heard that his marriage with Roberts, which had begun a little over a year earlier, was breaking down. Roberts was living in the basement, while Tremble lived on the main floor.

Roberts had told police that she feared Tremble might hurt or kill her or their infant son.

Tremble appealed the verdict on three grounds – two relating to evidence he had looked to submit about an alternate suspect, and one calling the first-degree murder verdict unreasonable.

Ontario’s top court struck down the appeal this week, saying no evidence credibly backed the idea for Roberts to have been killed by the unknown suspect Tremble’s lawyer argued should have been considered more strongly.

Additionally, the court ruled, there was enough evidence that it was reasonable for jurors to conclude Tremble killed Roberts deliberately and after planning to do so.