Man killed in head-on crash near Guelph Lake identified
One person was killed in a head-on collision on Wellington Road 124 near Guelph Lake. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 11:08AM EST
A Rockwood man has been identified as the victim of Tuesday’s fatal crash in Guelph/Eramosa.
Wellington County OPP say David McCowan, 49, was behind the wheel of a car that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Wellington Road 124, near Guelph Lake.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was also hurt, being taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.