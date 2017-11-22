

CTV Kitchener





A Rockwood man has been identified as the victim of Tuesday’s fatal crash in Guelph/Eramosa.

Wellington County OPP say David McCowan, 49, was behind the wheel of a car that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Wellington Road 124, near Guelph Lake.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also hurt, being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.