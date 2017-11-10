

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man was killed Thursday evening when a car hit his wheelchair in the city’s south end.

The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Gordon Street and Poppy Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 63-year-old man in the wheelchair was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been made public.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man from Burlington, was not hurt.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the collision and want to hear from anyone who saw a man in a motorized wheelchair on Gordon Street Thursday evening.