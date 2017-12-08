

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a fire alarm at a Guelph hotel twice on the same day.

Guelph police say the downtown hotel was evacuated early on the morning of Nov. 25 due to the fire alarm ringing.

The alarm was traced to a 41-year-old man, who allegedly returned to the hotel later that day and pulled the alarm again.

The man was tracked down in Kitchener Friday morning and placed under arrest. He faces charges relating to mischief, false alarm of a fire and breach of probation.