

CTV Kitchener





A lengthy investigation has led to animal cruelty charges for a Wellington County man.

The Guelph Humane Society says the 58-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on charges stemming from a complaint launched in April.

At that time, animal welfare authorities were told of “animals living in deplorable conditions” at a farm in Conn, east of Mount Forest.

Humane Society officers found a bull, a cow, four heifers, two calves, four horses and eight miniature horses at the property.

According to the Humane Society, charges were laid against the man in June. Among other offences, he is accused of causing animals to be in distress, failing to comply with SPCA orders, failing to provide animals with appropriate food and water, failing to provide animals with adequate medical attention, and failing to provide animals with adequate sleeping areas.