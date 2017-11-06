

CTV Kitchener





The City of Guelph and the union representing Guelph Transit employees have reached a new contract without either side resorting to a work stoppage.

The city announced Monday that a tentative deal had been reached by the two sides. It must still be ratified by city council and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1189 in separate votes scheduled for Nov. 13 and Nov. 19 respectively.

Details of the deal have not been made public. In a press release, city officials said the new contract will provide transit employees with “fair, equitable and competitive compensation,” while the union president said the union had agreed to “think outside the box to get a deal that was fair.”

During the last round of contract negotiations in 2014, the city locked out its transit workers after talks broke down, causing all transit service to be suspended for about two weeks.