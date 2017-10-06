

CTV Kitchener





Far more people are boarding Guelph Transit buses than in the past – and some of them are even paying to do it.

New figures from the transit agency show that 759,053 trips were taken via Guelph Transit in September, compared to 524,692 in September 2016.

Transit officials say the 44 per cent increase is reflective of recent changes to the city’s bus routes, which took effect at the start of September.

“We’re meeting our goal to put buses where and when people need them the most,” Guelph Transit general manager Mike Spicer said in a press release.

Broken out by route, three out of four University express routes saw their ridership double year-over-year. Even some routes that didn’t see significant changes saw passenger loads increase by 40 per cent or more.

While the number of rides taken was up by 44 per cent, the number of fares paid increased by only 15 per cent, as other riders used monthly or student passes.