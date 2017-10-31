

CTV Kitchener





Guelph has been named the first community to host a team in a new professional basketball league.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Tuesday that a team will play out of the Sleeman Centre.

No other locations for CEBL teams have been announced publicly.

The team currently has no employees. League officials say they are looking for a director of operations to run the organization. The team will be named through a future name-the-team contest.

CEBL officials say all teams will be owned by the league initially, with an eye toward finding willing local owners over the long-term.

The league plans to offer professional-level basketball in the summer.