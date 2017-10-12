

Officials in Guelph are looking at ways to avoid a repeat of this year’s Homecoming-related mess – and they haven’t put this year’s aftermath in the rear-view mirror either.

Civic, university, student and public health leaders met Thursday morning to review the aftermath of this year’s party and plan a new response to future Homecoming weekends.

Unusually warm weather is believed to have helped fuel this year’s Homecoming parties, which included multiple reports of damage and mischief around the University of Guelph area and the city’s south end.

A total of 123 noise complaints were investigated by Guelph police within a 24-hour span during Homecoming, 10 of which resulted in tickets being issued. Ten people were also arrested for public intoxication, and seven people received tickets for public urination.

Bylaw officers were kept busy with 221 calls for service, compared to 46 during the 2016 Homecoming.

Mayor Cam Guthrie, who organized Thursday’s meeting along with university president Franco Vaccarino, has said he was inundated with complaints about the event.

One response has already been put in place.

For the first, time, the city’s bylaw division is going after people who organized and sponsored large parties. Guthrie says those people will be billed for cleanup costs, as well as for police, bylaw and waste collection services related to their parties.

Officials have also agreed to take a number of steps to get a better handle on Homecoming festivities in the future, including creating specific plans for communication and waste management. Additionally, the existing party registration process will be expanded.