

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Two hundred traffic violations have been recorded on a section of Gordon Street in Guelph over the past two weeks.

The count includes 124 tickets handed out for speeding, 25 for disobeying traffic lights, and five for bicycle violations. Other offences include careless driving, driving without insurance and disobeying road signs.

There has been increased enforcement over the past two weeks on the section of Gordon between Waterloo Avenue and Clair Road as part of Project Corridor, which is aimed at cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians who aren’t following the rules on the busy seven-kilometre road.

Along with the assistance of the University of Guelph campus police, the campaign was conducted along Gordon between Waterloo Avenue and Clair Road from Nov. 5 to 17.

Police also responded to nine collisions in the corridor, all but one of which they say could have been preventable.

Police did find during the campaign that speeding was reduced compared to in the past.

Project Corridor was started because of a significant amount of collisions and injuries seen on Gordon. Over the last year, there were 149 collision-related incidents on the street.