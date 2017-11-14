

Guelph Police have laid 112 charges in the first week of Project Corridor – an initiative that targets unsafe driving on Gordon Street from Clair Road to Waterloo Avenue.

The seven kilometre stretch is the main north and south corridor to the city’s downtown area.

Police say Gordon St has seen a significant amount of collisions and injuries ever since an increase in commercial and residential development in the area.

The two most frequents tickets handed out were speeding, with 61 charges and distracted driving, with 12.

Guelph Police will provide a complete breakdown of the numbers after the project ends on November 17.