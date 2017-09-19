

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after the truck he was driving left Highway 407 and landed on its roof.

It happened around 11:30 a.m., on a section of the 407 near Hurontario Road in Brampton.

According to the OPP, the man was trapped in the flatbed truck and had to be freed by emergency crews. An air ambulance was then brought in to take him to hospital.

“It’s amazing that he is alive,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The off-ramp from the westbound lanes of the 407 to Hurontario was expected to be closed until the mid-afternoon hours for investigation and cleanup.

With files from CP24