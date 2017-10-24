

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision on Highway 89 left a 22-year-old Guelph man dead.

Dufferin County OPP say the crash occurred last Friday near the community of Keldon, about 30 kilometres east of Mount Forest.

It involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, both of which were travelling eastbound on the highway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.

No other injuries were reported.