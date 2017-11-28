

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is accused of luring a child and planning to commit a sexual offence against her.

Guelph police say the 37-year-old man was arrested over the weekend at his home in the city’s north end.

One day earlier, police had been tipped off about the man’s alleged criminal activity.

The man faces charges of luring, making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child, invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to a child and communicating with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

According to police, the child in question is younger than 16.