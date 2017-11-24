

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police arrested a 42-year-old man on Friday after child pornography was found in his home.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the south end of Guelph on Nov. 9.

They seized a variety of computer systems and digital devices during the search, which after further investigation led to a Guelph man's arrest.

The man is facing charges of accessing child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.