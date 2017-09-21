Featured
Guelph man accused of defrauding business of $380,000
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 12:24PM EDT
A Guelph business was allegedly bilked out of more than $380,000 in revenue and inventory.
A 38-year-old Guelph man has been arrested with the case, on charges of fraud and theft.
Police say they started investigating the case in 2015, after somebody from the businesses claimed a manager “had been pocketing sales from sales transactions and altering business records to conceal his activities.”
Although the man has been arrested, police say they are still investigating and want t ohear from anyone with information that could help them.