A Guelph business was allegedly bilked out of more than $380,000 in revenue and inventory.

A 38-year-old Guelph man has been arrested with the case, on charges of fraud and theft.

Police say they started investigating the case in 2015, after somebody from the businesses claimed a manager “had been pocketing sales from sales transactions and altering business records to conceal his activities.”

Although the man has been arrested, police say they are still investigating and want t ohear from anyone with information that could help them.