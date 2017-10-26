If you have opinions about the proposal to merge Guelph Hydro and Alectra, it’s now known where you can go to have those opinions heard.

The City of Guelph has released a list of open houses and other information sessions to gather public feedback on the proposal.

The first open house will take place Nov. 6 at the Rockmosa Community Centre in Rockwood, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Other open houses take place Nov. 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Guelph City Hall, and Nov. 9, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

None of the sessions involve formal presentations or question-and-answer periods.

Prior to the open houses, there will be two pop-up information tables at different locations in Guelph.

The tables will be set up at the Guelph Farmers’ Market this Saturday, between 7 a.m. and noon, and on Nov. 2 at Stone Road Mall from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guelph Hydro has been negotiating with Alectra, a hydro distributor whose territory includes communities stretching from St. Catharines to Barrie, about a possible merger.

City officials are in favour of the merger, calling it the best option to keep local hydro bills low and retain hydro-related jobs in the city.

A merger would need the approval of city councillors. The vote on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 13.