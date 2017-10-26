

CTV Kitchener





If you have opinions about the proposal to merge Guelph Hydro and Alectra, it’s now known where you can go to have those opinions heard.

The City of Guelph has released a list of open houses and other information sessions to gather public feedback on the proposal.

The first open house will take place Nov. 6 at the Rockmosa Community Centre in Rockwood, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Other open houses take place Nov. 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Guelph City Hall, and Nov. 9, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

None of the sessions involve formal presentations or question-and-answer periods.

Prior to the open houses, there will be two pop-up information tables at different locations in Guelph.

The tables will be set up at the Guelph Farmers’ Market this Saturday, between 7 a.m. and noon, and on Nov. 2 at Stone Road Mall from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guelph Hydro has been negotiating with Alectra, a hydro distributor whose territory includes communities stretching from St. Catharines to Barrie, about a possible merger.

City officials are in favour of the merger, calling it the best option to keep local hydro bills low and retain hydro-related jobs in the city.

A merger would need the approval of city councillors. The vote on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 13.