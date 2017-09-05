

CTV Kitchener





Four fruit varieties under development at the University of Guelph since the last millennium are about to become available for growers and consumers.

The new fruits include two varieties of early peaches and two varieties of yellow Japanese plums.

Work on the fruits began in 1999. According to Javasankar Subramanian, a plant agriculture professor at Guelph, that development timeline is relatively quick in the fruit world.

Subramanian, who played a leading role in the development of the new varieties, says the new plums are slightly bigger and more durable than those currently on the market.

He also expects the peaches to prove popular with growers, given they are able to be grown earlier in the season than many current Ontario varieties.