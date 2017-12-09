Featured
Guelph arena evacuated due to ammonia leak
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 8:37PM EST
Exhibition Arena in Guelph was evacuated Saturday afternoon because of an ammonia leak.
Alan Farquharson, Guelph’s acting Platoon Chief, says it was a small leak but it was enough to set off the detection system alarm.
Residents were asked to move 500 metres away from the building while firefighters investigated.
A Hazardous Materials Response Team was also organized as a precaution.
The leak was soon sealed by a refrigeration technician.
No one was injured.