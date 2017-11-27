

CTV Kitchener





A fire that sent smoke into the sky above downtown Guelph was extinguished quickly Sunday evening.

According to the Guelph Fire Department, smoke was seen coming from a building that runs between Cork and Macdonell streets, near Wyndham Street, around 6:45 p.m.

Responding firefighters were able to quickly locate the fire, which was in a ventilation unit, and put it out.

One firefighter was hurt due to falling on the slippery roof. Their injury was described as being minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.