Fire breaks out at pet food manufacturer
The Royal Canin pet food manufacturing facility on Beiber Road in Puslinch is seen on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 12:24PM EDT
A manufacturing facility south of Guelph was evacuated Friday morning due to a fire.
Fire crews were called to the Royal Canin pet food plan on Beiber Road, near Morriston, shortly after 9 a.m.
Employees were able to knock down the fire before it could spread past the building’s air filtration unit.
Workers were allowed back inside later in the morning.