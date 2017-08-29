Featured
Fire breaks out at Guelph condo building
Firefighters battle a fire at 40 Northumberland Street in Guelph. (Guelph Police / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 10:37AM EDT
Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of a condo building near downtown Guelph Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from five stations were called to the building at Northumberland and Dublin streets shortly before 6 a.m.
The top floor of the building was evacuated, with a city bus being used to provide temporary shelter.
Authorities say the fire was brought under control and extinguished in short order. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.