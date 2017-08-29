

CTV Kitchener





Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of a condo building near downtown Guelph Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from five stations were called to the building at Northumberland and Dublin streets shortly before 6 a.m.

The top floor of the building was evacuated, with a city bus being used to provide temporary shelter.

Authorities say the fire was brought under control and extinguished in short order. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.