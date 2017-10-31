

CTV Kitchener





A collision on the Hanlon Parkway left a driver in a ditch, then in hospital, and then facing charges.

Wellington County OPP say the crash occurred early Friday morning in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Wellington County Road 34.

It involved one vehicle, which was left on its roof with significant damage.

The driver had been ejected from the vehicle. He was found nearby and taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The 29-year-old Erin man was later charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

In addition to whatever consequences he will face through the courts if convicted, he had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for one week.