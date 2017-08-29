

CTV Kitchener





One man has been charged for his role in a collision in Wellington County which left one person dead.

On May 16, a pickup truck and a minivan collided on Wellington Road 9, east of Listowel and south of Moorefield.

A passenger in the minivan, 69-year-old West Grey resident Brenda Jones, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police announced Tuesday that the driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old Palmerston man, has been charged with failing to yield to traffic. He is alleged to have ignored a stop sign at the intersection of Wellington Road 9 and Concession 6.