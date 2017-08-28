

CTV Kitchener





Honesty is the best policy – but as a Wellington County man learned, that doesn’t mean it will keep you out of trouble with the law.

The man called police Saturday night, after his car hit a bulldozer in a construction zone on Wellington County Road 50, between Rockwood and Erin.

Police say the 37-year-old man reported that he had hit the bulldozer, and that he had been drinking alcohol.

When a police officer arrived at the scene and saw something which suggested the man had been drinking, the man was placed under arrest for impaired driving.

Wellington County OPP say the man’s car suffered significant damage in the crash, while the driver received minor injuries.