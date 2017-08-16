

CTV Kitchener





Guelph residents are asked to keep an eye out for coyotes after one was spotted in the Royal City.

On Tuesday a woman was walking her dog in the area of Starwood Drive and Summit Ridge when she noticed a coyote.

She says it appeared to be following her, but when she turned around the animal ran away.

No one was hurt.

Police say residents need to be aware of their surroundings especially those who live in the outer edges of the city.

Anyone who spots a coyote is asked to call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 or the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.

For more information you can also go the city's website.