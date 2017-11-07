

CTV Kitchener





A Fergus man has been charged with careless driving in connection with a crash which left him and another person with serious injuries.

The crash occurred Oct. 26 on Wellington Road 6, south of Mount Forest.

Wellington County OPP say one vehicle crossed over to the wrong side of the road to pass a tractor-trailer, then collided head-on with another vehicle.

The drivers of both of those vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police announced Tuesday that one of the drivers, a 37-year-old man, had been charged with careless driving.