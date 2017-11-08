

CTV Kitchener





A driver who was tracked at more than double the speed limit didn’t have a valid vehicle permit or insurance card, police say.

The man’s vehicle was pulled over Tuesday evening on Second Line south of Elora.

While the speed limit on Second Line is 80 km/h, a radar device tracked the vehicle at more than 200 km/h.

Its 23-year-old driver had his vehicle seized at the scene and his driver’s licence suspended. Both penalties will last for one week.

In addition, he may face further consequences through the court system, as he has been charged with dangerous driving, racing, operating an unsafe vehicle, failing to notify a change of address, failing to have an insurance card, failing to surrender a vehicle permit, failing to surrender a driver’s licence and driving a vehicle without a valid permit.