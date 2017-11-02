

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a collision between a car and a dump truck near Elora.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday on County Road 21 in Centre Wellington, near the Fourth Line.

Wellington County OPP say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

County Road 21 was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Further details were not immediately available.