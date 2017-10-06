

CTV Kitchener





A restaurant in Guelph’s south end was damaged Thursday afternoon when a car crashed through its storefront.

The car burst into the Dairy Queen on Stone Road around 3 p.m.

According to Guelph police, a passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries, while damage to the store is estimated at $75,000.

The driver, an 89-year-old woman from Brampton, has not been charged with any offences.