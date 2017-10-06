Featured
Car crashes through storefront; no charges laid
A car crashed into the Dairy Queen on Stone Road in Guelph on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2017. (Tinflyer3 / Reddit)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 2:25PM EDT
A restaurant in Guelph’s south end was damaged Thursday afternoon when a car crashed through its storefront.
The car burst into the Dairy Queen on Stone Road around 3 p.m.
According to Guelph police, a passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries, while damage to the store is estimated at $75,000.
The driver, an 89-year-old woman from Brampton, has not been charged with any offences.