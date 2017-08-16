

CTV Kitchener





A Wellington County business has admitted to breaking workplace health and safety laws in connection with an incident which left one of its workers with critical injuries.

Con-Cast Pipe Inc., which is based on Brock Road near Aberfoyle, pleaded guilty last week to failing to take all reasonable precautions to protect its workers.

The plea was in connection with an Aug. 18, 2015 incident in which a 500-kilogram steel pallet fell on a young worker, pinning their leg to the ground.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, the plant contained a number of such pallets, which were attached to concrete boxes.

The worker was using a chisel and a sledgehammer to loosen the pallets, which would then be lowered by a forklift.

Investigators found that the boxes should have been spaced further apart. If that had happened, they say, the pallet would have missed the worker when it fell.