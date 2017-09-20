

CTV Kitchener





Three people came up with a plan to steal cash from an ATM that didn’t involve taking the machine itself, police say.

The idea brought the trio to the Royal Bank of Canada Branch on Main Street in Erin earlier Monday morning.

According to Wellington County OPP, the group blocked the view of the bank’s security cameras after they arrived at the bank. Over the next 90 minutes, police say, the trio pried open the machine and took three cash trays from it.

The cash trays were later found outside the bank, having been emptied of money.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who knows anything about the theft or saw anyone suspicious in the area. At the time of the break-in, the intruders were wearing motorcycle helmets to conceal their identities.