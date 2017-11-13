

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are investigating an armed robbery in the city’s east end.

Three men entered a convenience store around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, demanding money.

According to police, one of the men had a handgun. The three suspects then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The three suspects are described as:

1) White male, thin build, light-coloured winter jacket, in his early 20’s

2) White male, short, thin build, late teens – early 20’s

3) Black male, thin build, blue winter jacket, early 20’s

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.