Armed robbery in Guelph’s east end
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 6:14AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 12:35PM EST
Guelph Police are investigating an armed robbery in the city’s east end.
Three men entered a convenience store around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, demanding money.
According to police, one of the men had a handgun. The three suspects then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
The three suspects are described as:
1) White male, thin build, light-coloured winter jacket, in his early 20’s
2) White male, short, thin build, late teens – early 20’s
3) Black male, thin build, blue winter jacket, early 20’s
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.