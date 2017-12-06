

One man is sought by police following a robbery at a business in downtown Guelph.

According to police, the business was robbed around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by a man with a weapon.

The man is described as being white and 5’9”, with brown hair that extended past the bottom of his black toque. In addition to the toque, he was seen wearing black rimmed sunglasses, a black rain jacket and dark jeans.

Police did not say where in downtown Guelph the robbery occurred.

No injuries were reported.