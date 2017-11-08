

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a cement mixer was airlifted away from the scene of a serious crash in Wellington County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Wellington Road 10, south of Moorefield near Conestogo Lake.

Firefighters arrived to find the cement mixer off the road teetering up against a tree, with its driver trapped inside.

They were able to stabilize the truck and free the man, who was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Mapleton fire chief Rick Richardson said the man was conscious but “in a lot of pain” when he was loaded into the air ambulance. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The cement mixer, which was carrying a full load, received significant damage in the crash.

Wellington Road 10 was expected to remain closed for most of the day for investigation and cleanup.