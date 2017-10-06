

CTV Kitchener





Two people were attacked with what may have been bear spray during a home invasion near the border of Cambridge and Puslinch Township.

Wellington County OPP say the home invasion occurred late Tuesday night at a residence on Wellington Road 34, near Townline Road.

They say four men in disguises forced their way into the house and attempted to restrain the two people inside.

Those two people were able to get away and call 911 from a neighbour’s house.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about the attack or about a vehicle that was seen parked on Wellington Road 34 near Townline Road Tuesday night.