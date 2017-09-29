

CTV Kitchener





Four cats seen being thrown out of a vehicle travelling near Guelph are said to be in good shape, three days into their recovery.

The Guelph Humane Society says a witness reported seeing somebody throw the cats out of a vehicle on Wellington Road 32, near Speedvale Avenue, around midday Tuesday.

Somebody passing through the area grabbed the cats and brought them to the Humane Society. They are now staying in foster homes.

The Humane Society has launched an investigation into the matter, and wants to hear from anyone who may know who threw the cats out of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can get in touch with investigations at 519-824-3091.

The cats are described as being five months old, and black and white in colour.