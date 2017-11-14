

CTV Kitchener





Three dogs are recovering after being found at the roadside in what the Guelph Humane Society calls “deplorable condition.”

The Humane Society says the dogs were found Nov. 6, wandering near the intersection of 7th Line and Side Road 25, east of Fergus and north of Guelph.

All three had severely matted fur and were taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The veterinarian found that the matting was causing them pain, to the point where they couldn’t walk properly.

It’s not clear where the dogs came from. All three are female and believed to be about five years old. None of them were wearing any sort of identification tags.

Humane Society officials say the dogs may have been victims of long-term neglect. They want to hear from anyone who knows what had happened to the dogs over the last few months.