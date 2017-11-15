

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after two trucks collided at a rural intersection in Wellington County.

A fuel truck and a second truck collided around 8:45 a.m. at County Road 12 and County Road 7 in the community of Parker, about 15 kilometres northwest of Elora.

The crash left the fuel truck on its side. Its driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Some fuel spilled out of the fuel truck, although police say the spilled was contained in short order.

Both roads were expected to remain closed in the area until about 7 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.