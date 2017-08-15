

CTV Kitchener





Two small children were grabbed off the ground by a stranger in front of their mother, Guelph police say.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday at the plaza at 29 Gordon Street.

According to police, the mother and children were walking through the plaza’s parking lot when they were approached by two men in a vehicle.

One of the men talked to the mother and children, and then picked up the kids. He let them go when the mother told him to.

The men were last seen leaving the area in a dirty, older-model four-door SUV or capped pickup truck, which is believe to be either beige or cream-coloured.

Both men are believed to be white and 5’8” to six feet tall with short, dark hair. Police say one is potbellied and in his late 30s, and was wearing a grey T-shirt, dirty jeans and dirty white running shoes Monday night.

The other man is believed to be skinny, red-faced and likely in his early 40s, with scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the incident.